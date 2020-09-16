1st consignment of hilsha sent to India

BENAPOLE, JASHORE, Sept 15: As Puja special, first consignment of hilsha, a total of 12 metric tons (MT), was exported to India through Benapole Land Port in the district on Monday.

A total of nine exporters have been given hilsha exporting permission by the Commerce Ministry.

The first consignment was sent at 4pm on Monday. It was made by

Sea Fish Limited at Zahanabad in Khulna.

This year a total of 1,475 MT of hilsha will be exported to India. Per kg hilsha has been rated at $ 10, and the total amount stands at $1,20,000.

Local C&F Agent Mila Enterprise is dealing with the trade. The latest export of hilsha to India was made on October 10 in 2019. The exported hilsha fish will enter West Bengal through Petrapole Border.







