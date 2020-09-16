Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:06 AM
Four electrocuted in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Mymensingh, Narayanganj and Noakhali, in three days.  
PIROJPUR: A college student was electrocuted at Chandkathi Village in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Feroz Sheikh, 26, was the son Alamgir Sheikh of the village and a student of BSc engineering at a private college in Dhaka.
Locals said the deceased along with his younger brother and friends were catching fishes in a ditch near his home. At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire connected with an electric pump, and was electrocuted.
He was rushed to Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nesarabad Police Station (PS) Abir Mohammad Hossain confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Barobariya Union of Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 19, son of Kamal Mia of the area. He was a student of Bara Dakhil Madrasa.
Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarker said Ariful came in contact with a live electric wire while he was going to switch on a submersible pump in the afternoon.
He died on the spot.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Sonargaon Municipality of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Arpan Chakrabarty, 18, was the son of Kumum Chakrabarty, a resident of Krishnapura Village in the municipality. He was a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinee from Sonargaon GR Institution School and College.
Family sources said their house was electrocuted from a live electric wire of Palli Bidyut as one of its main wires touched the tin shed in the morning.
Arpan's cousin sister, first, came in contact with live electric wire while putting clothes out to dry in house yard.
As Arpan tried to rescue his sister, he was electrocuted.
Family members are preparing to file a case against Palli Bidyut for negligence of their duty.
NOAKHALI: a man was electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
Deceased Debu Sutradhar, 34, was a resident of Hazipur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Debu climbed up an electric pole to fix electric wire about 7pm. At one stage, he was electrocuted and fell from the pole.




Locals rushed him to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


