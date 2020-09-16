Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:06 AM
Navalny ‘will return to Russia’

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, Sept 15: The poisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is to return to Russia, his spokeswoman has said.  "It's puzzling to me why anyone should think otherwise," Kira Yarmysh posted on Twitter.
Navalny also posted a picture on Instagram for the first time since he was poisoned, announcing that he was breathing free of ventilation. He collapsed on a flight from Siberia on 20 August. Tests have shown he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
He was transferred to the Charité hospital in the German capital, Berlin. His team alleges he was poisoned on the orders of President Vladimir Putin - the Kremlin denies any involvement.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday he was able to breathe unaided, in his first public comments after his alleged poisoning in Siberia last month.   -AFP




