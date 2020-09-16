Video
YouTube tests TikTok rival

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15: YouTube on Monday began testing a TikTok rival in India, saying it would refine its short video format and roll it out in more countries in coming months.
YouTube Shorts made its debut as TikTok pursues a partnership with Oracle that it hopes will spare it from being shut-down in the US by President Donald Trump.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday confirmed a bid from Oracle concerning TikTok's American operations after the video-sharing app's parent ByteDance rejected a proposal from Microsoft.
But it remained unclear whether the venture would pass muster with Washington regulators.
"Shorts is a new short-form video experience for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones," YouTube vice president of product management Chris Jaffe said in a blog.   -AFP


