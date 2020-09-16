Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:06 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Pak students back in school

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

KARACHI, Sept 15: Millions of students in Pakistan returned to classes on Tuesday after a break of six months, as schools and colleges began to reopen for the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Educational institutes were closed in March as the coronavirus began to spread in Pakistan, but, with daily infection numbers falling, the government last week announced a staggered resumption of classes.
"May God make us successful in this test, and may the loss suffered by the students be compensated," Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood told reporters in Islamabad.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navalny ‘will return to Russia’
YouTube tests TikTok rival
Pak students back in school
Coronavirus: Key updates
Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE peace ceremony
Trump, Biden clash as campaign turns to climate change
China locks down border city
India says it has doubled budget for roads and bridges on China border


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft