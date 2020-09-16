Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:06 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, Sept 15: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
NEARLY 930,000 DEAD
The pandemic has killed more than 929,391 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 29.3 million cases have been confirmed. The United States has the most deaths with 194,545, followed by Brazil with 132,006, India with 80,776, Mexico 71,049 and Britain 41,637.
NO DEATHS IN AUSTRALIA
Australia records zero new virus deaths for the first time in two months, as a slowdown in new cases allows a crippling lockdown in its second-biggest city Melbourne to be eased.
UK UNEMPLOYMENT RISES
Britain's unemployment rate jumped to 4.1 percent in July on economic fallout from the pandemic, up from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics says.
TESTING TIMES
Hospital bosses in England warn that healthcare services are being jeopardised by lack of access to testing. NHS Providers, which represents the heads of hospital trusts in the state-run National Health Service, says there are "current capacity problems with the testing regime".
MYANMAR MULLS ELECTION DELAY
Opposition parties in Myanmar are calling for November's election to be postponed as the country scrambles to control a virus surge with new infections doubling every week and hospitals in the biggest city, Yangon, overwhelmed.
H&M BOUNCES BACK
Swedish clothing giant Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) bounces back into profit last quarter despite many of its stores remaining closed due to restrictions, sending its share price surging.
TOUR ALL CLEAR
Tour de France organisers are in exultant mood when announcing that all of their cyclists have tested negative for Covid-19 in the final round of tests, with six days left in the world famous cycling race, scheduled to end on Sunday with its parade up the Champs Elysees in Paris. The news marks a success with organiser ASO who will claim the race has provided a blueprint in how to stage a major sports event in the middle of a pandemic.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navalny ‘will return to Russia’
YouTube tests TikTok rival
Pak students back in school
Coronavirus: Key updates
Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE peace ceremony
Trump, Biden clash as campaign turns to climate change
China locks down border city
India says it has doubled budget for roads and bridges on China border


Latest News
Freeing Khaleda BNP’s prime task: Fakhrul
Workers of 25 shut down jute mills to get jobs: Munnujan
Bangladesh to attain targeted GDP growth in current fiscal: Kamal
More 63 tonnes of Hilsa exported to India
Boat capsizes near Libya, 24 migrants presumed dead, says UN
US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by WTO
US 'excited to work' with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy
'Security in jails tightened, Khaleda won't be allowed to go abroad'
Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for public by Nov: China
Poisoned Navalny 'will return to Russia'
Most Read News
Bangladeshi-American professor nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
43 COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 cases reported in 24 hrs
BUET student Abrar murder case: Trial of 25 accused begins
Pull out from our borders right now
Derailment halts Sylhet's rail service with other parts
Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine
Compensation suit filed against Dhaka range SP Ziaul
Rohingya repatriation: A liability of the global community
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
Onion price hits Tk 100 in city market
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft