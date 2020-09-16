Coronavirus: Key updates





NEARLY 930,000 DEAD

The pandemic has killed more than 929,391 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 29.3 million cases have been confirmed. The United States has the most deaths with 194,545, followed by Brazil with 132,006, India with 80,776, Mexico 71,049 and Britain 41,637.

NO DEATHS IN AUSTRALIA

Australia records zero new virus deaths for the first time in two months, as a slowdown in new cases allows a crippling lockdown in its second-biggest city Melbourne to be eased.

UK UNEMPLOYMENT RISES

Britain's unemployment rate jumped to 4.1 percent in July on economic fallout from the pandemic, up from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics says.

TESTING TIMES

Hospital bosses in England warn that healthcare services are being jeopardised by lack of access to testing. NHS Providers, which represents the heads of hospital trusts in the state-run National Health Service, says there are "current capacity problems with the testing regime".

MYANMAR MULLS ELECTION DELAY

Opposition parties in Myanmar are calling for November's election to be postponed as the country scrambles to control a virus surge with new infections doubling every week and hospitals in the biggest city, Yangon, overwhelmed.

H&M BOUNCES BACK

Swedish clothing giant Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) bounces back into profit last quarter despite many of its stores remaining closed due to restrictions, sending its share price surging.

TOUR ALL CLEAR

Tour de France organisers are in exultant mood when announcing that all of their cyclists have tested negative for Covid-19 in the final round of tests, with six days left in the world famous cycling race, scheduled to end on Sunday with its parade up the Champs Elysees in Paris. The news marks a success with organiser ASO who will claim the race has provided a blueprint in how to stage a major sports event in the middle of a pandemic. -AFP















