PSG stand by Neymar after Marseille red card

PARIS, SEPT 15: Paris Saint-Germain said Monday the club "strongly supports" Neymar after the Brazil forward insisted he was the victim of racist abuse following his red card in Sunday's defeat to Marseille.Neymar will discover his punishment on Wednesday for being one of five players sent off following a brawl at the end of the game."Paris Saint-Germain strongly supports Neymar Jr. who reported being subjected to racist abuse by an opposing player," the French champions said in a statement. "The club restates that there is no place for racism in society, in football or in our lives and calls on everyone to speak out against all forms of racism throughout the world."The world's most expensive footballer was shown the red card in stoppage time of the 1-0 loss at the Parc des Princes alongside teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes, as well as Marseille's Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi. Neymar insisted Alvaro Gonzalez called him a "monkey" in a series of furious tweets late on Sunday after he was dismissed for slapping the Marseille defender on the back of the head. -AFP