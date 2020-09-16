

Booter Unnoti Khatun receives cheque of taka five lakh















Jhenaidah's talented booter Unnoti Khatun receives a cheque of Taka five lakh as assistance from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday. The young lady receives the cheque from State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel at a programme at the auditorium of National Sports Council in Paltan, Dhaka. She was adjudged the best player and top scorer of Bangamata Under-17 Women's Football Competition in February. Her family's poor condition and mothers' illness touched the Prime Minister who, in a while, granted Taka five lakh for the rising start. Unnoti expresses her gratitude to the PM after receiving the cheque. photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports