Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:05 AM
Taijul changes bowling action to play all formats

Sports Reporter

Bangladesh left arm spinner Taijul Islam has brought change in his bowling action to pursuit the advice of New Zealand born spinning coach Daniel Vettori. Taijul finds new action fruitful for him across the formats.
Taijul, as an orthodox left arm spinner, become the symbol of dependency of spinning department of Bangladesh but for red-ball games only. He played two T20i matches and nine ODIs only against 29 Test matches under Tiger's cap. To remove the tag of 'Test bowler', Taijul took the discipleship of Vettori. The veteran master advised Taijul to mutate his praxis.
"I talked with Vettori about my bowling and changed my action," Taijul was seen to speak on a video delivered by BCB. "Now I am working on action. New action has now balanced with the body".
"I changed my action keeping few things in mind like additional bounce, over spin and variation. I started to get benefits of the change," he added.
Like other armours, Taijul could deliver restlessly from one end and possibility of getting wickets entirely depends on batsmen's mistakes. The southpaw in this regard said, "I could drop ball to a specific spot continuously with my previous action. But it's tough to survive in all three-formats with that action since there was no variation".
"The action that on Vettori's advised is helpful to play all the formats," he clarified the reason of change.
He is satisfied with the progress in coping with new action. "I am even not facing any problem in bowling two hours at a stretch," he stated.




"The benefit of individual exercise was everyone could work on respective areas. I've been bowling to batsmen at net which increase confident," Taijul remarked on his practice at ground.


