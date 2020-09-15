Stop Buriganga pollution, submit report in a month, HC to Wasa





The court also directed the Wasa MD to inform the court after implementing the HC directives and submit a compliance report within one month.

The Wasa MD delayed in implementing the directives by submitting affidavits and seeking time extension from the court, said the HC.

The HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order and fixed October 18 to pass further order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed by rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Advocate Manzil Murshid argued for HRPB while lawyer Umme Salma appeared for the Wasa MD and Amatul Karim for the Department of Environment.

Lawyer Manzill Murshid said the MD had submitted an undertaking to the HC saying that he would take steps to fully comply with the directives. But he had failed to discharge his duty in saving the Buriganga from pollution.

The MD submitted three confusing reports to the HC on August 18, September 7 and on Monday through his lawyer.

On December 8 last year, the Wasa MD submitted an undertaking to the High Court saying it would seal off all its drains and sewerage lines connected to the Buriganga and that it would file a progress report every month.

At that time, Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan issued an unconditional apology to the High Court bench for making an untrue statement about sewerage lines linked to the river.









He submitted a report to the court on December 2, saying that there were 67 underground drains and sewerage lines connected to the Buriganga. But in an earlier report submitted on June 18, 2019, he said no such lines were there.

The HC bench on that day said it would accept the Wasa Managing Director's apology and exonerate him from the case proceedings after six months if the Wasa implemented its undertaking accordingly.

In 2010, the HRPB filed the writ petition seeking HC directives on preventing the Buriganga River from pollution. On June 1, 2011, the court issued three-point directives that included taking immediate action to stop waste disposal in Buriganga and closing down all sewerage lines connected to the river within the next six months.

As the directives were not fully implemented, advocate Manzill Murshid, on behalf of the HRPB, filed a supplementary application on April 14 last year. The court later asked the respondents to submit a progress report to the court stating the steps they had taken to implement the directives. The High Court (HC) on Monday warned Taksim a Khan, Managing Director of Dhaka Water and Sewerage Authority (Wasa), about not implementing its directive to stop water pollution in the Buriganga River.The court also directed the Wasa MD to inform the court after implementing the HC directives and submit a compliance report within one month.The Wasa MD delayed in implementing the directives by submitting affidavits and seeking time extension from the court, said the HC.The HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order and fixed October 18 to pass further order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed by rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).Advocate Manzil Murshid argued for HRPB while lawyer Umme Salma appeared for the Wasa MD and Amatul Karim for the Department of Environment.Lawyer Manzill Murshid said the MD had submitted an undertaking to the HC saying that he would take steps to fully comply with the directives. But he had failed to discharge his duty in saving the Buriganga from pollution.The MD submitted three confusing reports to the HC on August 18, September 7 and on Monday through his lawyer.On December 8 last year, the Wasa MD submitted an undertaking to the High Court saying it would seal off all its drains and sewerage lines connected to the Buriganga and that it would file a progress report every month.At that time, Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan issued an unconditional apology to the High Court bench for making an untrue statement about sewerage lines linked to the river.He submitted a report to the court on December 2, saying that there were 67 underground drains and sewerage lines connected to the Buriganga. But in an earlier report submitted on June 18, 2019, he said no such lines were there.The HC bench on that day said it would accept the Wasa Managing Director's apology and exonerate him from the case proceedings after six months if the Wasa implemented its undertaking accordingly.In 2010, the HRPB filed the writ petition seeking HC directives on preventing the Buriganga River from pollution. On June 1, 2011, the court issued three-point directives that included taking immediate action to stop waste disposal in Buriganga and closing down all sewerage lines connected to the river within the next six months.As the directives were not fully implemented, advocate Manzill Murshid, on behalf of the HRPB, filed a supplementary application on April 14 last year. The court later asked the respondents to submit a progress report to the court stating the steps they had taken to implement the directives.