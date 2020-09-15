Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:21 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Samrat admitted to hospital

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Samrat has been admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).
He was admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)-1 of the hospital on Sunday night, said Prof Mir Jamal Uddin, director of the hospital.
On Sunday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a money laundering case with Ramna Police Station against Samrat and his aide Arman.
In the case, the CID stated that accused Samrat was involved in siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore and Malaysia.




Samrat, former president of Dhaka South Jubo League, came under the spotlight last year when RAB busted illegal gambling businesses at several sports clubs in the capital. He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested with Arman in Cumilla on October 6 that year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop Buriganga pollution, submit report in a month, HC to Wasa
Samrat admitted to hospital
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
HC issues rule on compensation to families of victims
Actor Sadek Bachchu dies of Covid-19
CPD hails move to abandon coal as fuel for power generation
India bans onion export
Another cop held in Sinha murder case


Latest News
Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE peace ceremony
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft