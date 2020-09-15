Samrat admitted to hospital





He was admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)-1 of the hospital on Sunday night, said Prof Mir Jamal Uddin, director of the hospital.

On Sunday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a money laundering case with Ramna Police Station against Samrat and his aide Arman.

In the case, the CID stated that accused Samrat was involved in siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore and Malaysia.









Samrat, former president of Dhaka South Jubo League, came under the spotlight last year when RAB busted illegal gambling businesses at several sports clubs in the capital. He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested with Arman in Cumilla on October 6 that year.





Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Samrat has been admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).He was admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)-1 of the hospital on Sunday night, said Prof Mir Jamal Uddin, director of the hospital.On Sunday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a money laundering case with Ramna Police Station against Samrat and his aide Arman.In the case, the CID stated that accused Samrat was involved in siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore and Malaysia.Samrat, former president of Dhaka South Jubo League, came under the spotlight last year when RAB busted illegal gambling businesses at several sports clubs in the capital. He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested with Arman in Cumilla on October 6 that year.