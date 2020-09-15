Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Deaths of Three Teenagers at JCDC

HC issues rule on compensation to families of victims

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why it should not be directed to give Tk50 lakh as compensation to each of the families of three teenagers killed at the Jessore Child Development Centre (JCDC).
The court also asked the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to take steps
to remove irregularities and problems existing at the three child development centres in the country.
The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by the guardians of the three teenagers.
The secretaries of home and social welfare ministries, the Director General of the Department of the Social Services, Deputy Commissioner of Jashore and Police Superintendent and the Jashore Child Development Centre authorities have been made respondents and asked to reply in this regard within four weeks.
Barrister Sanjd Siddique appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.
The guardians collectively filed the petition on August 27 seeking HC directives. On August 13, three juveniles died and 15 received injuries at the Child Development Centre during brutal torture on them by some of its officials. Three teenagers - Parvez Hasan Rabbi (18), Rasel alias Sujon (18), and Naeem Hossain (17) - were allegedly tortured to death by several staffers and senior inmates on the day.
Roka Mia, father of a victim filed a case with Jashore Kotwali Police Station on August 14. Later, the government formed two committees to investigate the incident.


