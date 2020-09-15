Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:21 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Actor Sadek Bachchu dies of Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Actor Sadek Bachchu dies of Covid-19

Actor Sadek Bachchu dies of Covid-19

Veteran actor Sadek Bachchu has died in hospital care from the COVID-19 illness at the age of 66.
Bachchu breathed his last while taking treatment at Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka around 12:05 pm on
Monday, said Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of the hospital.
"Bachchu had pneumonia after positive coronavirus test. He died from a combination of ailments linked to multi-organ failure."
The actor was put under the life support system at the hospital on Saturday, the family said. He was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with respiratory distress on Aug 6. Later, he was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.
Bachchu was suffering from heart ailment, diabetes and other complications for a long time. He went under a heart surgery in 2013.
Bacchu, a former employee of Bangladesh Post Office, entered the filmdom in 1985 through the movie 'Ramer Sumoti' and acted in many other films. He rose to fame by playing villains in movies. Bacchu bagged the National Film Award for playing the "best villainous role" in "Ekti Cinemar Golpo" in 2018.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop Buriganga pollution, submit report in a month, HC to Wasa
Samrat admitted to hospital
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
HC issues rule on compensation to families of victims
Actor Sadek Bachchu dies of Covid-19
CPD hails move to abandon coal as fuel for power generation
India bans onion export
Another cop held in Sinha murder case


Latest News
Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE peace ceremony
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft