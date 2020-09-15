CPD hails move to abandon coal as fuel for power generation





"The government has already started thinking to revise the PSMP and contemplating to stop implementing some coal power plants now in the pipeline. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's approval was sought for abandoning the 22 coal-based power plants having 23,236 MW capacity, this is a good initiative," said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Director of CPD, at a briefing on 'Abandoning Coal in Power Generation: Govt's Initiative and Some Suggestions' on Monday.

CPD Executive Director Dr Famida Khatun and distinguished fellow Dr Mustafizur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

"However, the alternative of coal should not be LNG. Shifting from coal to LNG will be a move from one form of fossil-fuel to another, which also pollutes environment," Moazzem said adding that the renewable energy is the cleanest energy.

CPD also urged the government to take immediate initiative to renegotiate with the donor agencies, and investors of coal-fired power plants to transform their projects into renewable energy ones.

"The recent initiative of the Ministry of Power and Energy to abandon coal for power generation is the right move but PSMP 2016 should be reviewed as the existing overcapacity of power generation stands at 37 per cent,"

He said the Ministry should make a comprehensive assessment by adding renewable energy as an option and should help the Prime Minister's Office in taking the right decision.

Pointing his finger to the overcapacity of power generation, CPD's researcher said it will be 47 per cent in 2041. Even it many go up to 50 (per cent) at that time when the country's generation will reach 60,000 MW as per PSMP.

It urged the government to move for increasing the stake of renewable energy in the PSMP putting extra emphasis on this alternative source of energy.

According to CPD the existing plans reveal 35 per cent power generation will come from imported LNG (liquefied natural gas), some 35 per cent from imported coal, 15 per cent from renewable energy, 10 per cent from nuclear energy and 5 per cent from petroleum oil.

Dr Moazzem said that developing countries are allowing a maximum of 15 per cent overcapacity as reserve margin is kept as standard in power generation while Bangladesh keeps it at 25 per cent.

"This is unrealistic, it has been creating a huge cost-burden on the state," he remarked.









Moazzam said the government should move for renewable energy projects, especially solar power as the cost of it is coming down fast and it has already been proven to be least costly with its growing efficiency level.

"Now solar power's efficiency level is found to be 47 per cent in laboratory test. In future the efficiency will further increase," he said.

"For renewable energy, there must be priority policy-support from the government which is now absent," he said.

