Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:21 AM
India bans onion export

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

A shopper buying onion at Tk 30 per kg from a dealer of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh at Hatkhola Road in the capital on Monday as the TCB begins selling kitchen items at a fair price to cool off the market. PHOTO: OBSERVER

India on Monday announced a ban on the export of onions with immediate effect, stoking fears of a crisis of the vegetable in Bangladeshi markets.
India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued a notification in this regard.
The notification, signed by DGFT Amit Yadav and uploaded to the directorate's website, said, "Exports of all variety of onions is prohibited with immediate effect."
India has been the main source of onion imports for Bangladesh.
Onion imports from India were stopped on August 30 last year as India faced a scarcity of the vegetables. The ban led to a sharp rise in the price of onions in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's domestic production of onions can meet demand for 7-8 months and 7-8 lakh tonnes of onions need to be imported every year.
The price of onion witnessed a 557.80 percent year-on-year rise in 2019 after India announced a ban on the export of onions with immediate effect on September 29 last last year, says state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).
According to the TCB data, the price of local onion increased by 542.86 percent while that of imported one by 572.73 in November this year compared to the corresponding period of the last year.
As per the market analysis, the price hike, which stemmed from the ban India slapped on the export of the bulb on September 29, is much higher than the TCB estimation.   -Agencies


