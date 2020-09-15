Another cop held in Sinha murder case





Rubel Sharma, a constable of Teknaf Police Station, was arrested from the police station on Sunday night, said RAB-15 Battalion Deputy Commander Major Mehedi Hasan.

RAB produced Rubel before a court at Cox's

Bazar on Monday afternoon.

Later, Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah ordered to send the constable to the jail as the elite force did not submit any petition seeking remand for the constable.

On July 31, Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara Union on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

Later, his sister Sharmeen Shahria Ferdousi filed a case where she made Baharchhara Investigation Centre's Inspector Liakat Ali as prime accused and Teknaf Police Station OC as the accused number two. Besides, seven more policemen have been made accused in the case.



















