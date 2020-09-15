Lowest C-19 deaths since Aug 2: 1,812 more infected





Some 1,812 new cases of infection detected after testing 14,216 samples in the last 24 hours, with this the number of total infections stood at 339,332, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 13,847 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,216 were tested in 94 labs across the country. So far 1,742,696 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate was 12.75 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.47 per cent.

However, a total of 2,512 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 243,155.

Around 71.66 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.40 per cent has died.

Among the dead patients of Monday, 22 were men and four were women. Moreover, 19 of them in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one in Rangpur.

Twinty-five of them have died in different hospitals and one at his respective residence.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.92 per cent or 3,708 of the total were men, and 22.08 per cent or 1,051 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,312 in Dhaka division, 1,005 in Chattogram, 401 in Khulna, 321 in Rajshahi, 226 in Rangpur, 212 in Sylhet, 180 in Barishal and 102 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Monday, the majority of patients that died - 2,385 or 50.12 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 49,347 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,523 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 467,094 people have completed their quarantine course.

There are 14,275 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 3,195 people are already admitted, and 11,080 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 547 ICU facilities in the country and 252 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

There are 13,011 oxygen cylinders, 525 high-flow nasal cannulas and 341 oxygen concentrator available across the country.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday reported a record single-day rise in the number of new coronavirus infections, with 307,930 reported over 24 hours.

WHO said the global total deaths have climbed to 917,417 with more than 5,500 deaths in 24 hours.

According to the report, the biggest increases in infections were reported in India, the US and Brazil.

It said there have been more than 28 million confirmed cases worldwide and half of which have been in the Americas. The previous one-day record for new cases was on September 6 when the WHO reported 306,857 new infections.

More than 1,000 new deaths were recorded in the US and India while Brazil said 874 people had died from Covid-19 related illness in the past 24 hours.

India has the second-largest number of confirmed cases in the world, behind the US. Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The WHO declared it a pandemic in March.

There is no approved vaccine for the virus yet although a number of promising candidates are in the final stage of trial.















Bangladesh on Monday reported 26 more deaths from novel coronavirus which is the lowest since August 2 when the country saw 22 people die, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 4,759.Some 1,812 new cases of infection detected after testing 14,216 samples in the last 24 hours, with this the number of total infections stood at 339,332, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 13,847 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,216 were tested in 94 labs across the country. So far 1,742,696 samples have been tested.The latest day's infection rate was 12.75 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.47 per cent.However, a total of 2,512 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 243,155.Around 71.66 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.40 per cent has died.Among the dead patients of Monday, 22 were men and four were women. Moreover, 19 of them in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one in Rangpur.Twinty-five of them have died in different hospitals and one at his respective residence.The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.92 per cent or 3,708 of the total were men, and 22.08 per cent or 1,051 were women.Division-wise fatalities, 2,312 in Dhaka division, 1,005 in Chattogram, 401 in Khulna, 321 in Rajshahi, 226 in Rangpur, 212 in Sylhet, 180 in Barishal and 102 in Mymensingh.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Monday, the majority of patients that died - 2,385 or 50.12 per cent - were aged sixty and above.Currently, 49,347 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,523 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 467,094 people have completed their quarantine course.There are 14,275 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 3,195 people are already admitted, and 11,080 beds are available for treatment.Moreover, there are 547 ICU facilities in the country and 252 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.There are 13,011 oxygen cylinders, 525 high-flow nasal cannulas and 341 oxygen concentrator available across the country.However, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday reported a record single-day rise in the number of new coronavirus infections, with 307,930 reported over 24 hours.WHO said the global total deaths have climbed to 917,417 with more than 5,500 deaths in 24 hours.According to the report, the biggest increases in infections were reported in India, the US and Brazil.It said there have been more than 28 million confirmed cases worldwide and half of which have been in the Americas. The previous one-day record for new cases was on September 6 when the WHO reported 306,857 new infections.More than 1,000 new deaths were recorded in the US and India while Brazil said 874 people had died from Covid-19 related illness in the past 24 hours.India has the second-largest number of confirmed cases in the world, behind the US. Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The WHO declared it a pandemic in March.There is no approved vaccine for the virus yet although a number of promising candidates are in the final stage of trial.