Gunrunning continues amid corona pandemic





A high official of intelligence agencies preferring anonymity told The Daily Observer that use of small firearms in criminal activities, including murder, robbery and extortion, have increased the smuggling of firearms from across the border.

Intelligence source said syndicates from two sides of the border control such smuggling of firearms. Gunrunners' syndicates are active on both sides to negotiate any deal instantly.

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three suspected arms dealers along with 11 pistol, 22 magazines, 50 rounds of ammunition and 14 kg of hemp at Ghiba border under Benapole Port Police Station on 5 September.

According to the BGB, a patrol team from Raghunathpur Camp conducted a drive in the border area and arrested them.

The arms were later seized from a bag they were carrying and the 14 kg of hemp from another sack.

The arrested persons are Anarul Biswas, 34, son of Shahid Biswas of Sarbanghuda village under Benapole Port Police Station, Alamgir Hossain, 40, son of Sabed Ali and Sajjul Islam, 35, son of Ajibar Rahman of the same village.

In primary investigation, the arrestees confessed their longstanding involvement in the arms trade.

BGB recovered 4 SBBL9 (single barrel blush loading), one local rifle, one magazine and five blank magazines from Naikhongchari in Bandarban on September 4.

These illegally brought weapons after reaching Benapole through border points are supplied to different parts of the country, including Dhaka, from Benapole in Jessore.

The sources informed that in capital Dhaka alone several syndicates are operating to deal with illegal firearms. These syndicates keep constant contacts with the gunrunners from across the border. Law enforcement officials recovered illegal small arms from traffickers. Bangladesh has become a transit point for weapons trafficking across Asia.

The smugglers sell the small firearms and also explosives to terrorist groups in Dhaka, Chittagong and other places across the country. Gangsters prefer small firearms because these are less risky to carry than heavy weapons.

Besides, single shooter gun, revolver, pistol, sten gun and rifle also enter the country through the northeastern frontier.









The intelligence agencies have advised the government machinery to take immediate steps to put a stop to the smuggling of firearms and explosives that may be used in terrorist activities by political groups.

The agencies said such smuggled firearms may also be used by the underground outfits to create instability in the country.



Different groups are learnt to be buying smuggled small firearms even during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.A high official of intelligence agencies preferring anonymity told The Daily Observer that use of small firearms in criminal activities, including murder, robbery and extortion, have increased the smuggling of firearms from across the border.Intelligence source said syndicates from two sides of the border control such smuggling of firearms. Gunrunners' syndicates are active on both sides to negotiate any deal instantly.Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three suspected arms dealers along with 11 pistol, 22 magazines, 50 rounds of ammunition and 14 kg of hemp at Ghiba border under Benapole Port Police Station on 5 September.According to the BGB, a patrol team from Raghunathpur Camp conducted a drive in the border area and arrested them.The arms were later seized from a bag they were carrying and the 14 kg of hemp from another sack.The arrested persons are Anarul Biswas, 34, son of Shahid Biswas of Sarbanghuda village under Benapole Port Police Station, Alamgir Hossain, 40, son of Sabed Ali and Sajjul Islam, 35, son of Ajibar Rahman of the same village.In primary investigation, the arrestees confessed their longstanding involvement in the arms trade.BGB recovered 4 SBBL9 (single barrel blush loading), one local rifle, one magazine and five blank magazines from Naikhongchari in Bandarban on September 4.These illegally brought weapons after reaching Benapole through border points are supplied to different parts of the country, including Dhaka, from Benapole in Jessore.The sources informed that in capital Dhaka alone several syndicates are operating to deal with illegal firearms. These syndicates keep constant contacts with the gunrunners from across the border. Law enforcement officials recovered illegal small arms from traffickers. Bangladesh has become a transit point for weapons trafficking across Asia.The smugglers sell the small firearms and also explosives to terrorist groups in Dhaka, Chittagong and other places across the country. Gangsters prefer small firearms because these are less risky to carry than heavy weapons.Besides, single shooter gun, revolver, pistol, sten gun and rifle also enter the country through the northeastern frontier.The intelligence agencies have advised the government machinery to take immediate steps to put a stop to the smuggling of firearms and explosives that may be used in terrorist activities by political groups.The agencies said such smuggled firearms may also be used by the underground outfits to create instability in the country.