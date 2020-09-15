City polls 90 days before expiry of tenure





Giving consent to the amendment proposal of the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, the Cabinet on Monday gave its approval to the draft of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act, 2020 in its regular meeting held at the Secretariat.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, chair of the meeting, joined via a video-conference from her official residence Ganobhaban while Cabinet members joined from the Cabinet conference room of the Secretariat.

As per the present Local Government (City Corporation) Law, the elections to the city corporations must be held within six months prior to expiry of the tenure. The newly elected council, however, will take charge after conclusion of the tenure of the outgoing council.

At a briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists that the Cabinet has given its approval in principle to the draft law proposed reducing the timeframe for the arrangement of city elections.

He said, "Six months or 180 days is practically a long time. Even after taking oath, the elected representatives have to wait for taking over charges. So, the amendment proposal was placed to bring changes to it. Now, elections will be held within three months (90 days)."

As per the proposed law, charges will be handed over to the newly-elected representatives within 15 working days after taking oath, he said and added, "The newly-elected representatives will have to sit in the maiden meeting within 15 days after taking oath. Thus, the outgoing council will be abolished with the arrangement of the last meeting of handing over charges."

According to the proposed law, mayors and councillors of the city corporations will be able to enjoy one-month leave a year instead of the existing three months.

"Three-month yearly leave for mayor and councillors was curtailed to one month as the Cabinet thinks leave for three months is too much. Though they are public representatives, they have executive and regular functions, and financial authority," said the Cabinet Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the draft of Bangladesh Biman Corporation (Repeal) Bill, 2020 in principle as the existing 'Bangladesh Biman Corporation Ordinance 1977' is not required anymore as Bangladesh Biman was turned into a company in 2011.

Though the ordinance is being repealed, the relevant functions described in the ordinance is bestowed upon the company, said Khandker Anwar.

The Cabinet approved a draft of Preferential Trade Agreement to be signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan, while it ratified the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-Border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific.

The Cabinet Secretary said at present 18 Bhutanese goods have been enjoying duty-free access to Bangladesh since 2010, while 90 Bangladeshi products enjoy duty-free access to Bhutan. Under the deal, Bhutan will enjoy duty-free access for some other products to Bangladesh.









The Cabinet also approved a proposal to celebrate 'August 8' every year as the birthday of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the better half of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, at the state-level and include the day in 'Ka' serial of the Cabinet Division's gazette notification.





From now onwards the elections to the country's city corporations will be held within 90 days of the expiry of the incumbent council instead of six months as per the present law.Giving consent to the amendment proposal of the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, the Cabinet on Monday gave its approval to the draft of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act, 2020 in its regular meeting held at the Secretariat.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, chair of the meeting, joined via a video-conference from her official residence Ganobhaban while Cabinet members joined from the Cabinet conference room of the Secretariat.As per the present Local Government (City Corporation) Law, the elections to the city corporations must be held within six months prior to expiry of the tenure. The newly elected council, however, will take charge after conclusion of the tenure of the outgoing council.At a briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists that the Cabinet has given its approval in principle to the draft law proposed reducing the timeframe for the arrangement of city elections.He said, "Six months or 180 days is practically a long time. Even after taking oath, the elected representatives have to wait for taking over charges. So, the amendment proposal was placed to bring changes to it. Now, elections will be held within three months (90 days)."As per the proposed law, charges will be handed over to the newly-elected representatives within 15 working days after taking oath, he said and added, "The newly-elected representatives will have to sit in the maiden meeting within 15 days after taking oath. Thus, the outgoing council will be abolished with the arrangement of the last meeting of handing over charges."According to the proposed law, mayors and councillors of the city corporations will be able to enjoy one-month leave a year instead of the existing three months."Three-month yearly leave for mayor and councillors was curtailed to one month as the Cabinet thinks leave for three months is too much. Though they are public representatives, they have executive and regular functions, and financial authority," said the Cabinet Secretary.Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the draft of Bangladesh Biman Corporation (Repeal) Bill, 2020 in principle as the existing 'Bangladesh Biman Corporation Ordinance 1977' is not required anymore as Bangladesh Biman was turned into a company in 2011.Though the ordinance is being repealed, the relevant functions described in the ordinance is bestowed upon the company, said Khandker Anwar.The Cabinet approved a draft of Preferential Trade Agreement to be signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan, while it ratified the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-Border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific.The Cabinet Secretary said at present 18 Bhutanese goods have been enjoying duty-free access to Bangladesh since 2010, while 90 Bangladeshi products enjoy duty-free access to Bhutan. Under the deal, Bhutan will enjoy duty-free access for some other products to Bangladesh.The Cabinet also approved a proposal to celebrate 'August 8' every year as the birthday of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the better half of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, at the state-level and include the day in 'Ka' serial of the Cabinet Division's gazette notification.