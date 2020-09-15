Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:20 AM
Home Back Page

Robbery Case

Ex- SI, four others jailed for 10 years

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Special Court in Dhaka on Monday sentenced five people, including a former Sub-Inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, to 10 years imprisonment each in a case filed for looting Tk 18 lakh in 2011.
Md Shahidul Islam, Judge of the Dhaka Special Court-7, delivered the judgement in presence of the accused, Mosaddek and Liton. The rest three are still at large.
The convicted persons are Sub-Inspector Mosaddek Hossain Khan, Monirul Islam, Sazzad Hossain, Lutfur Rahman Khan and Liton Hawladar.
The court also acquitted Alam Khan and Samuyel Boidya as the charges brought against them could not be proved. The case statement is that Main Uddin, manager of a private company, went out to deposit Tk 18 lakh to South East Bank in Khilkhet area on February 14 in 2011.




The accused picked the complainant Main up in a microbus and forced him to step down from the vehicle at Matikata without the money.
On that day, Main Uddin filed a case with Khilkhet Police Station accusing seven persons. Police later recovered Tk 12 lakh from the accused and seized the microbus. Khilkhet police submitted charge sheet against seven people on May 30 in 2011.
The court examined 16 prosecution witnesses.
Special prosecutor Mahbub Alam Bhuiyan Milon prosecuted the case for the state while Advocate Chaman Afroza defended the accused.



