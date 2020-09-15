Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:20 AM
Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Consultant to be appointed Sept 24

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: The consultant for Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project will be appointed on September 24.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Jafar Alam, member administration of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and the newly appointed project director said, "The appointment of Japanese firm "NIPPON KOYA will be completed on September 24 in Dhaka. A signing ceremony will be held in this regard on the day."
Earlier, the Ministry of Shipping had appointed Jafar Alam, Member Planning and Development of CPA as the director of Matarbari Deep Sea Port.
Japanese firm "NIPPON KOYA" has been selected by the authorities concerned as the consultant for the project.
Matarbari Deep sea port will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16-metre draft. Presently, only 9 metre draft ship can take berth at the jetties of Chattogram Port.
With the construction of Matarbari Deep sea port, the larger vessels can take berth like Singapore Port.
Presently, the vessels carrying the cargo having more than 9-metre draft are to wait at the outer anchorage of the port for lighterage of cargo to lower the draft to 9-metre.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the proposal for the deep sea port on March 10.
The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and the Roads and Highways Division will implement the Matarbari project by December 2026.
The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing the Matarbari port including link road and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighboring countries. The Matarbari Deep Sea Port will be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it will be built as a huge port due to the growing pressure of economic activities.
The total project cost of Tk 17,777.16 crore for the Matarbari Project, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh, Tk 2,213.24 crore from the CPA, while the remaining Tk 12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Jafar Alam said, 'The appointed firm will prepare the detail design of the port'. The firm will also monitor the construction work of the proposed deep sea port at Matarbari in Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.
The construction work of the project is expected to begin next year. Moreover, a loan agreement for the project has been signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The feasibility study, fact finding and appraisal mission have already been completed.


