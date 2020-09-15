HC asks lower court to give case docs to Sabrina’s lawyer





Lawyer Md Saifuzzaman Tuhin appeared for Sabrina while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.

"We had earlier applied to the lower court to give us the documents over issuing the fake reports, but it rejected the petition, said Advocate Saifuzzaman Tuhin.

Later, on September 3, an application was filed with the HC seeking its directives to provide the documents. The HC ordered the court concerned to give us relevant documents attached to the charge sheet, he said. A Dhaka court on August 20 framed charges against eight people, including JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury, in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus (Covid-19) test reports.









The other accused are Dr Sabrina's husband JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Haque Chowdhury, his associate Saeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanzina Patwari, executive officer Shafiqul Islam, proprietor of the company's trade licence Jebunnesa Rima, Biplab Das and Mamunur Rashid.





