Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:20 AM
Home Back Page

OC Pradeep shown arrested in graft case

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Chattogram, Sept 14: A court here on Monday ordered to show Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station, arrested in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Case (ACC).
Pradeep's wife Chumki, another accused in the case, is absconding.
Chattogram Metropoli-tan Senior Special Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman passed the order in the presence of Pradeep Kumar.
At the same time, the court set September 20 for hearing on Pradeep's bail petition submitted by his lawyer, said the Anti-Corruption Commission's lawyer Mahmudul Haque Mahmud.   
 Pradeep was taken to the court from Chattogram Central jail at 1:15pm. 
Md Riaz Uddin, assistant director of the ACC, filed the case against Pradeed and his wife Chumki on August 23. On Sunday, Nur Nahar of Teknaf's Hoaikong area filed a murder case against Pradeep, an accused in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
On August 27, the ACC filed an application with the Court of Metropolitan Senior Special Sessions Jjudge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman, urging the court to order police to show Pradeep arrested in the case.
In 2018, the ACC started an investigation against Pradeep and his wife Chumki for acquiring illegal assets.


