Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:19 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Probe body on NID forgery at data entry offices

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The National Identity Card wing of the Election Commission has formed a probe committee in connection with National Identity Card forgery at eata entry offices under Sabujbagh and Gulshan police stations.
The committee comprises with five members, officer in charge of IDA project of the commission told the Daily Observer.
In this regard, the EC's NID wing has published a circular about the formation of the probe report on NID cards forgery.
However, he said the Commission has asked the probe committee to submit the report by four working days.
Besides, the EC has blocked 17 NID cards with the temporary basis. Next steps would be taken according to the probe report on the sensitive issues. Detectives have arrested five people, including two election office data entry operators, for allegedly making fake national identity cards and helping defaulters secure bank loans using them.
Khilgoan and Gulshan election office data entry operators Siddharth Shankar Sutradhar and Mohammad Anwarul Islam and Suman Parvez, Mohammad Majid, and Abdullah Al Mamun were arrested from Mirpur on Saturday, said DB officials.
As Siddharth and Anwarul had access to the central NID database server, they in collusion with some others formed a gang that made fake NID cards and entered them into the database, they said.
With the fake NIDs, defaulters took bank loans as it was difficult for banks to identify them, said Razib al Masud, Lalbagh division deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.




Meanwhile, the EC will launch a massive drives at every Thana election offices across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex- SI, four others jailed for 10 years
Consultant to be appointed Sept 24
Earth is barreling toward a ‘hothouse’ state not seen in 50 million years
HC asks lower court to give case docs to Sabrina’s lawyer
OC Pradeep shown arrested in graft case
Probe body on NID forgery at data entry offices
Taposh asks waste collectors not to charge over Tk 100
BRRI-IRRI to develop new cold-tolerant rice varieties for haor areas


Latest News
Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE peace ceremony
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft