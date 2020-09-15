Probe body on NID forgery at data entry offices





The committee comprises with five members, officer in charge of IDA project of the commission told the Daily Observer.

In this regard, the EC's NID wing has published a circular about the formation of the probe report on NID cards forgery.

However, he said the Commission has asked the probe committee to submit the report by four working days.

Besides, the EC has blocked 17 NID cards with the temporary basis. Next steps would be taken according to the probe report on the sensitive issues. Detectives have arrested five people, including two election office data entry operators, for allegedly making fake national identity cards and helping defaulters secure bank loans using them.

Khilgoan and Gulshan election office data entry operators Siddharth Shankar Sutradhar and Mohammad Anwarul Islam and Suman Parvez, Mohammad Majid, and Abdullah Al Mamun were arrested from Mirpur on Saturday, said DB officials.

As Siddharth and Anwarul had access to the central NID database server, they in collusion with some others formed a gang that made fake NID cards and entered them into the database, they said.

With the fake NIDs, defaulters took bank loans as it was difficult for banks to identify them, said Razib al Masud, Lalbagh division deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.









Meanwhile, the EC will launch a massive drives at every Thana election offices across the country.





