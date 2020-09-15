Taposh asks waste collectors not to charge over Tk 100

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Monday instructed the Primary Waste Service Collectors (PCSPs) not to charge more than Tk 100 per month from any household for waste collection.

Sheikh Taposh gave the instruction while taking part in the 'Open Discussion on PCSP Work' in the Nagar Bhaban Mayor Hanif Auditorium.

"We have fixed monthly charge of Tk 100 in all DSCC areas and no PCSP can charge more than Tk 100 from any house," DSCC Mayor added.







