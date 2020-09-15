BRRI-IRRI to develop new cold-tolerant rice varieties for haor areas





The farmers around the Haor areas usually grow one-fifth of the total rice production for years. But, they have been bearing the brunt of floods and natural disasters due to the impact of climate change. To save them and to ensure uninterrupted rice production, rice growers of the region need short-duration, cold-tolerant and high yielding varieties of rice, they said while joining the open discussion in the online workshop titled "Development of Short-duration Cold-tolerant Rice Varieties for Haor Areas of Bangladesh.

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) organised the workshop in association of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).

BRRI is a partner of the five-year research project titled "Development of Short-duration Cold-tolerant Rice Varieties for Haor Areas of Bangladesh." Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) is funding the project.

Joining the discussion, Additional Agriculture Secretary Kamalaranjan Das hailed the initiative.

He said IRRI-Bangladesh ties go a long way. IRRI played a crucial role in ensuring food security. This new project would help to bring a positive change in the lives of the Haor people and also contribute to food and nutrition security.

Boro paddy is the main crop of the Haor people. But, flash floods in April caused by onrush of water from upstream damages the entire Boro crop every year. Boro season usually begins in mid-November, but many farmers start sowing in late October to avoid flash floods. As a result the harvesting time fall sometime in January-February, increasing the risk of winter diseases.

So, the Haor farmers really need rice varieties of short-duration (120 to 140 days), cold-tolerant and high yielding type, so that they can harvest before the flash flood strikes. The aim of this new project is to develop such varieties, he added.

BRRI Director General Dr Shahjahan Kabir said the country's population is increasing at the rate of 1.37 per cent every year while arable land is decreasing at 0.4pc. Moreover, global climate change has been continuously challenging the country's food security.

Farmers of North-eastern Haor region can grow only one crop, Boro paddy, every year in 12.6 lakh hectares cultivable land, because the land remains under water. But flash flood often damages the crops putting the country's food security in jeopardy. That is why BRRI and IRRI have been trying to develop cold and water tolerant varieties, Shahjahan Kabir, said adding with this aim, BRRI has already collected germplasms from South Korea, Nepal and Japan and finished their characterization.

KGF Executive Director Dr Jiban Krishna Biswas said Boro rice is sandwiched by two adverse conditions - low temperature and flash floods - in the Haor areas. Any deviation of the conditions damaged crop. So, the project is expected to develop varieties that could stand up to the adverse conditions with high yield.

IRRI Director General Dr Mathew Morrell said the critical climactic challenges that the country's Haor areas face are going to intensify in the future due to the global climate change. So, developing cold tolerant, short duration and high yielding rice varieties is an imperative for building resilience.

IRRI's Head of Plant Breeding Division Dr Hansraj Bhadwaj, South Asia Representative Dr Nafees Meah, Bangladesh Representative Dr Humnath Bhandari and Breed Planning Scientist of IRRI Rafiqul Islam also spoke the workshop among others.

















Discussants at a workshop in the city on Monday emphasized on developing short-duration, cold-tolerant and high yielding varieties of rice for the haor farmers who grow around one-fifth of the country's staple food grain.The farmers around the Haor areas usually grow one-fifth of the total rice production for years. But, they have been bearing the brunt of floods and natural disasters due to the impact of climate change. To save them and to ensure uninterrupted rice production, rice growers of the region need short-duration, cold-tolerant and high yielding varieties of rice, they said while joining the open discussion in the online workshop titled "Development of Short-duration Cold-tolerant Rice Varieties for Haor Areas of Bangladesh.The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) organised the workshop in association of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).BRRI is a partner of the five-year research project titled "Development of Short-duration Cold-tolerant Rice Varieties for Haor Areas of Bangladesh." Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) is funding the project.Joining the discussion, Additional Agriculture Secretary Kamalaranjan Das hailed the initiative.He said IRRI-Bangladesh ties go a long way. IRRI played a crucial role in ensuring food security. This new project would help to bring a positive change in the lives of the Haor people and also contribute to food and nutrition security.Boro paddy is the main crop of the Haor people. But, flash floods in April caused by onrush of water from upstream damages the entire Boro crop every year. Boro season usually begins in mid-November, but many farmers start sowing in late October to avoid flash floods. As a result the harvesting time fall sometime in January-February, increasing the risk of winter diseases.So, the Haor farmers really need rice varieties of short-duration (120 to 140 days), cold-tolerant and high yielding type, so that they can harvest before the flash flood strikes. The aim of this new project is to develop such varieties, he added.BRRI Director General Dr Shahjahan Kabir said the country's population is increasing at the rate of 1.37 per cent every year while arable land is decreasing at 0.4pc. Moreover, global climate change has been continuously challenging the country's food security.Farmers of North-eastern Haor region can grow only one crop, Boro paddy, every year in 12.6 lakh hectares cultivable land, because the land remains under water. But flash flood often damages the crops putting the country's food security in jeopardy. That is why BRRI and IRRI have been trying to develop cold and water tolerant varieties, Shahjahan Kabir, said adding with this aim, BRRI has already collected germplasms from South Korea, Nepal and Japan and finished their characterization.KGF Executive Director Dr Jiban Krishna Biswas said Boro rice is sandwiched by two adverse conditions - low temperature and flash floods - in the Haor areas. Any deviation of the conditions damaged crop. So, the project is expected to develop varieties that could stand up to the adverse conditions with high yield.IRRI Director General Dr Mathew Morrell said the critical climactic challenges that the country's Haor areas face are going to intensify in the future due to the global climate change. So, developing cold tolerant, short duration and high yielding rice varieties is an imperative for building resilience.IRRI's Head of Plant Breeding Division Dr Hansraj Bhadwaj, South Asia Representative Dr Nafees Meah, Bangladesh Representative Dr Humnath Bhandari and Breed Planning Scientist of IRRI Rafiqul Islam also spoke the workshop among others.