Bangladesh for climate collaboration between Commonwealth-CVF

He was briefing on Bangladesh's Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Finance Ministers Presidency at the Commonwealth Board of Governors extra-ordinary meeting on post-Covid strategies in London last Friday, a press release from Britain said here on Monday.

The Bangladesh envoy also proposed for a CVF-Commonwealth Leaders High Level Meeting at the upcoming Kigali Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda in June, 2021.

Tasneem highlighted some of Bangladesh's CVF Presidency priorities including reducing climate vulnerability, 1.5 degrees campaign, financing for NDCs, scale-up loss and damage efforts, and linkages between climate change, human rights, and displacement.

