Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:19 AM
Bangladesh for climate collaboration between Commonwealth-CVF

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh is keen to create greater collaboration and connectivity between the Commonwealth and its Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Bangladesh envoy in London.
"Bangladesh looks forward … specially in building climate resilience post-Covid strategies for the Commonwealth Climate Vulnerable Countries," Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said.




He was briefing on Bangladesh's Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Finance Ministers Presidency at the Commonwealth Board of Governors extra-ordinary meeting on post-Covid strategies in London last Friday, a press release from Britain said here on Monday.
The Bangladesh envoy also proposed for a CVF-Commonwealth Leaders High Level Meeting at the upcoming Kigali Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda in June, 2021.
Tasneem highlighted some of Bangladesh's CVF Presidency priorities including reducing climate vulnerability, 1.5 degrees campaign, financing for NDCs, scale-up loss and damage efforts, and linkages between climate change, human rights, and displacement.
She said Bangladesh also takes pride in hosting the South Asian Regional Office of Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) in Dhaka, jointly inaugurated last week by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon, to accelerate climate adaptation actions and solutions in South Asia.




