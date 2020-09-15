

SUST to include Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech in Syllabus

The decision was taken at the online meeting of the 160th Academic Council of the university on September 13, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

According to sources, the meeting discussed in detail the High Court's directive and the Ministry of Education's letter to include Bangabandhu's historic speech in the textbooks at every level of the university.

With the consent of the members present at the meeting and discussion, it was decided to include the March 7 speech in the syllabus.

This speech will be taught as part of the course on history of Bangladesh's emergence.

A six-member committee has been formed with Dr Faisal Ahmed, dean of Faculty of Social Science, as convener to decide on the structure of the course and related matters including credit.

The members of the committee are Prof Dr Ashfaq Hossain, treasurer of Bangladesh Open University, Prof Dr Abu Md Delwar Hossain, dean of Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University, Prof Dr Laila Ashrafun, head of the Department of Sociology, Prof Dr Zaida Sharmin, head of the Department of Political Studies and Dr Md Ashraful Karim, head of Bangla department of SUST.

SUST VC Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed said that as per the decision of the Ministry of Education and the directive of the High Court, the speech has been asked to be included in the curriculum of every educational institution. -UNB















