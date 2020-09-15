Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Rastra Chinta organiser Didarul gets bail

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted bail to Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, an organiser of 'Rastra Chinta Songothon', in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), 2018.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on a bail petition filed by Didarul Islam Bhuiyan.
Lawyer Hasnat Kaium, Dr Qazi Zahed Iqbal and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued for the bail petition while while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state.
On May 7 this year, Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury denied bail to Didarul Islam and sent him to jail in a case filed under the DSA.


