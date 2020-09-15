Losses in income lead to food insecurity in Cox’s Bazar: WFP





The Cox's Bazar Urban Vulnerability Assessment found that 40 percent of those surveyed have had no income since March and 48 percent have struggled to buy enough food.

As a result, they have been heavily relying on external assistance, including from the Government of Bangladesh and donors, a WFP press release said.

"COVID-19 is more than a health crisis, it is also a socioeconomic crisis for millions of people around the world. Here in Bangladesh, urban populations and those who rely on tourism or the informal wage sector to make a living are the hardest hit," said Sheila Grudem, Senior Emergency Coordinator for WFP in Cox's Bazar.

Daily wage workers have experienced a more than 70 percent drop in income, while those self-employed have seen a 44 percent drop. Business owners and traders have seen income levels drop to two thirds of usual earnings during the lockdowns.

In April, WFP launched a programme in Cox's Bazar, targeting vulnerable members of the host community through food and cash assistance, complementing the existing distributions made by the government.

"As part of the COVID-19 response, WFP has provided the local communities with assistance through our livelihoods, school feeding, and disaster risk reduction programmes. Now we are extending this work to cover half a million people in the district, including more than 62,000 people in the Sadar," said Grudem. -BSS















