Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:19 AM
latest
Home City News

JU teacher dies with Covid-19 like symptoms

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
JU Correspondent

JU teacher dies with Covid-19 like symptoms

JU teacher dies with Covid-19 like symptoms

Md Manjurul Karim, a professor of Chemistry Department at Jahangirnagar University, died with Covid-19 like symptoms at a hospital in Savar on Monday morning. He was 62.
Confirming the news, Mohammad Mohiuddin, deputy director of the university's public relations office, said he had been suffering from fever for several days.
Karim was taken to the university medical center this morning as his condition deteriorated but doctor of the centre referred him to Savar Super Hospital, where duty doctor declared him dead on arrival, Mohiuddin said.
The professor gave his sample for corona test on September 13 but the result of the test is yet to come, he added.
The JU Vice-chancellor Professor Farzana Islam expressed profound shock at the death of Prof Manzurul Karim.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh for climate collaboration between Commonwealth-CVF
SUST to include Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech in Syllabus
Rastra Chinta organiser Didarul gets bail
Losses in income lead to food insecurity in Cox’s Bazar: WFP
JU teacher dies with Covid-19 like symptoms
Time running out to save Hatirjheel
Obituary
CU senate approves Tk 346.30cr budget


Latest News
Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE peace ceremony
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft