

JU teacher dies with Covid-19 like symptoms

Confirming the news, Mohammad Mohiuddin, deputy director of the university's public relations office, said he had been suffering from fever for several days.

Karim was taken to the university medical center this morning as his condition deteriorated but doctor of the centre referred him to Savar Super Hospital, where duty doctor declared him dead on arrival, Mohiuddin said.

The professor gave his sample for corona test on September 13 but the result of the test is yet to come, he added.

The JU Vice-chancellor Professor Farzana Islam expressed profound shock at the death of Prof Manzurul Karim.















