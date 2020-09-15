

Pull out from our borders right now



In response to such unanticipated gathering of troops, our foreign ministry's official concerned for Myanmar has summoned the Myanmar envoy expressing apprehension. The point, however, given the Myanmar military's brutal crackdown displacing nearly a million Rohingya refugees from their homeland in 2017- Bangladesh have every reason to worry relating to the recent military build-up near her borders with Myanmar.



We were not only compelled to give food, shelter and medication to hundreds of thousands of refugees, but we were terrified at the scale of atrocity inflicted on the helpless Muslim minority community. Horrific firsthand tales narrated by the victims of arson, rape and plundering, orchestrated by the Myanmar military has left us speechless. That said - the latest move to mobilise huge number of troops is a double threat. First, it is a security threat and second there may well be another attempt to forcibly oust the remaining members of the Muslim minority members in that country.



Even though our foreign ministry has issued an official note of protest, but Myanmar must immediately pullout its troops near our borders. It has been assumed, the movement of troops may be part of Myanmar military's ongoing conflict with the Arakan Army. It is completely Myanmar's internal issue, and the least what we expect is the conflict to spill over within our territory.











What is a grave matter of concern - sudden arrival of hundreds of troops has triggered a widespread fear among the Rohingya minority in the port town of Maungdaw - close to Bangladesh borders. As the Arakan Army is not active in this area - Myanmar's quick military build-up in that port town - just a stone's throw from our border merits suspicion.



