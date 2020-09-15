Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:19 AM
Mental development of children disrupted

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020

Dear Sir
Schools are the main medium of education for children. In a school, a teacher helps children to promote their mental development by caring for them in various ways. Every child is very curious and talented by nature. They like to learn in the joyous environment. Their latent talents are developed by participating in educational competitions.

Children learn a lot from their classmates by playing. In association with friends, they learn language skills, socialization, self-confidence, good manners, regularity, politeness, punctuality etc. Unfortunately, all educational institutions are close for a long time due to the outbreaks of Covid-19. Millions of children are captive at home. Many children in the village may have the opportunity to play outside or in the backyard, but children who are in the cities have no opportunity to play. Children spend their time watching TV or playing games on smartphones instead of playing with friends, getting acquainted with friends, participating in competitions. As a result children are becoming addicted to the virtual world.

They have been suffering from loneliness staying at home for a long time. This is hindering the development of their intellect. As a result, many of them are likely to face various psychological problems in the near future. Parents must pay extra attention to their physical and mental health.





Maliha Rahman
Student of Textile Engineering,
Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX)




