

Ensure inclusive wellbeing of transgender population



The Transgender community portrayed as to play entertaining role either on the street in various form, or at the house where a new born baby is blessed get spur-of-the-moment by them from the mother's lap to ask for money, sometimes they even go for further uncivil commitment for their earning and livelihood management either by selling sex or snatching things or begging on the street. But the pandemic presents a whole new set of risks on them. Attributable to social distancing many of them have now loosed their basic income from such means as collecting aids, participating in religious rituals, or sex work.

They urgently need food, cleaning supplies, medicine, safe housing and general economic support. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Bangladesh government to extend its support to transgender people, amid the Covid-19 crisis.



The following policy implications could be emphasized: 1. The government should work with community-based organizations with humanitarian assistance program's to ensure that those most at risk are identified; make awareness messages about the illness accessible and provide mental health support as a part of its response.



2. Despite all initiatives, significant numbers of transgender people are still struggling hard to manage food and other necessary amenities during this pandemic.



Therefore, to alleviate their sufferings it is necessary to pay "special attention" and "relief" for the transgendered population. In this circumstances, it is necessary to ensure transparency in the distribution of these much-needed funds--including specifying how much will go to the transgender people and consult with local groups on how best to reach those in need.



3. It is also baptized that; the government should have to ensure the right to an adequate standard of living - enough food and water to live on, a decent place to live in - for everyone, without exception.



4. While social-distancing is the new norm of the society, various mega-shops of our different cities could make a decision to employ the transgender people in their different sale and distribution outlets. It would be a very positive response in this time of our collective in sensibleness of the transgendered population.



Such an effort will work in integrating the transgender people socially and professionally, thus giving them an agency. We need to remember that invisible entities get more invisible and hence vulnerable in times of crisis.



5. In normal times, we generally come across the reports of social and medical discrimination of the transgender communities - in crisis moments just add to the jeopardy. This is, unfortunately enough, the common truth about our collective attitude towards the transgender people. In fact, generally they have a very limited medical access; the access even gets rare in pandemic time.



Policy makers should be pointed out some key factors which make them susceptible to any health hazard. These issues should include poverty, poor immune system, common respiratory illness, inadequate medical support and so on. Our government, entrepreneurs, NGOs and different other voluntary entities should come together to ensure the equal health care help for the transgender communities of Bangladesh.



6. As a consequence of systematic silence and invisibility that the transgender communities face all over the year, it becomes even more difficult for them to survive in times of national crisis such as Covid-19.



Therefore, it requires reaching out to them for their social integration and helping them out in tough times. However, just helping out does not ensure the assistance. People from trans communities should be 'allowed' access to social, educational and cultural sectors. Helping them to be heard or making them eligible to raise their voice in different things.



7. Within the broad framework of human rights and equal gender rights, they deserve the equal social attention from a democratic state and their case should be dealt with more empathy considering their insubstantial survival in the urban map. Our concerted human and humanitarian efforts can help to alleviate the indiscernibility of the disregarded people.

8. Fighting against all odds, some transgender person acquired education to speak on behalf of them. But, sadly, most of the organizations are not interested in appointing them. At the moment, they are facing more humiliation and degradation than usual.



Our government, entrepreneurs, NGOs and different other voluntary bodies should have to be motivated on these issues and ensure the equal employment facilities for them.



9. Another effective way to ensure the support to the transgendered population is government-issued identity cards, which makes it easy for them to access social benefits. The government should use an inclusive approach to managing this crisis to ensure that the most vulnerable populations survive.



The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief could start by issuing a directive specifically to include transgendered population and other vulnerable community members in Bangladesh's pandemic response.



10. Government could also face the following key challenges to support the transgender population:

* Ensuring essential services and access to assistance along with risk regression and reappearance of very harmful activities.

* This is vital to ensure they understand how to protect themselves, to tackle rumors and reduce fear, and to give them a sense of control.

* Some of them sometimes receive verbal abuse or threats by communities and others are facing eviction by landlords unwilling to rent them. So, it is necessary to make them feel safe and supported in doing their jobs.

* To have a realistic chance at tackling Covid-19 amongst Bangladesh's transgendered population and most vulnerable communities, all relative actors and authorities must all work together hand in hand, in solidarity.

* Provide biggest mental support as we stood by them when they are shunned by their families and the society.

Hence, we hope the social off-limits about the so-called gender deviants will henceforward be removed and we all start to work for an inclusive society.

Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University





















