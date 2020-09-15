

The history of democracy and our democracy



The Bengali word "Ganatantra" comes from the English term Democracy. The word originates from the Greek word Demokratia. The word Demokratia originates from Demos and kratos. The Greek word Demos. Which means, people and Kratos means ruling power or authority. Thus, the intellectual meaning of democracy is the rule of the people. That is, when a government or system of government is governed by the opinion of the majority, it is called democracy or democratic system of government. This democracy originated in Athens, Greece.



Solon laid the foundations of this democracy in the first century BC. And he is known in history as the father of democracy. And if we talk about when modern democracy started, the journey of modern democracy started with the Treaty of Magna Carta on June 15, 1215 in the United Kingdom. That is why the state of modern democracy is the United Kingdom. John Locke is known as the father of modern democracy.



In the history of democracy in Bangladesh, after the independence of 1971, parliamentary democracy was started in this country. After a pause, democracy was re-introduced but again it was hampered in 1982. After a long hiatus, the system of 5th National Parliamentary Government was restored in 1991 through free, fair and peaceful elections.



The age of this reinstatement is not so much. Our current democracy is 29 years old only. These 29 years in the history of the practice of democracy is extremely painful and full of tragedy. Democracy today is marred by massive corruption, the cries of billions of people, extreme anarchy, murder, snatching, rape, looting and political instability.

Even after so many years of independence, these destructive issues can still be noticed in the country. However, the best and most convenient political system in the world today is democracy. And there are many features surrounding this regime. Such as: freedom of speech, individual freedom, respect for the law, opposition, replacement of equal rights, tolerance, fair election system, etc. And these features are mandatory to be practiced or implemented in every democratic state.



Yet why is there a problem in the practice of democracy in our country? In order to practice democracy, it is necessary to have a large number of educated leaders, compromise between the government and the opposition, and full implementation of the features of democracy. If the loopholes of democratic system continue to be extended, democracy will be proved a fail system.



Therefore, in order to protect democracy, the features of democracy must be fully implemented. We have to be aware of the new generation to protect democracy. If we can protect this democracy, the desired success, peace and stability will come to this country. And people will enjoy the taste of full freedom and free freedom.

The writer is a student, Department of Political

Science, Dhaka College



















