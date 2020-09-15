

Vaccine diplomacy and Bangladesh’s quest for C-19 vaccine



However, now in developing countries, also the virus is growing exponentially. The consequence is same for each country; thousands have died, the health care system and economy have been crippled, many lost their jobs and so on. There is no denying that Bangladesh is the second most affected country in South Asia following India. Bangladesh has registered more than three hundred thousand Covid cases, more than four thousand death, and no fewer than two hundred thousand recoveries. Across the world, everyone is eagerly waiting for the most desirable vaccine or medicine that would bring this pandemic to an end. Bangladesh is also no exception to that.



Recently, the Bangladesh government has green lit the late-stage trial of a potential Chinese vaccine developed by Sinovac. The vaccine will be tested on health professionals, including doctors, nurses and other health workers. As per the initial plan, the vaccine will be tested on 4,200 volunteers under the supervision of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh or better known as icddr,b.



One the other hand, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in his recent visit to Bangladesh has assured that India will provide the vaccine to Bangladesh on a priority basis once it is ready. India's Serum Institute has already signed a deal with British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca which has partnered with the University of Oxford in Covid-19 vaccine development. Till the date, Oxford's vaccine has been considered as the most potential among other vaccines those are still on the pipeline. Therefore, Bangladesh has enough reasons to be happy about. There is no denying that Sringla's statement is an indication of continuing a strong bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India.



It is good to see that Bangladesh is making sure not to pull all its eggs in one basket. Due to their geopolitical interests, both China and India have assured that Bangladesh will get the vaccine on a priority basis. After the diplomatic efforts of India and China for the trial of corona vaccine in Bangladesh, the government has finally permitted China for the first trial. Since China has been allowed to run the trial first, that doesn't mean that a chance will not be given to India. It is predicted that whenever India offers, Bangladesh will provide them with a chance to trial.



Diplomats believe that this has paved the way for getting the vaccine from both countries once it's ready. China has promised to give one lakh ten thousand doses to Bangladesh for free. It is learned that China will provide adequate vaccines to meet the needs of the large population of Bangladesh. It will be priced through mediation to ensure that the government and the people can afford it. They will transfer the technology of vaccine production by providing license to a pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. it is true that this is a sign of goodwill of China during Bangladesh's crisis moment.



On the other hand, after the recent skirmishes along the border with China, India is looking to strengthen its bond with the neighbours, especially with Bangladesh. In recent time, apart from Bangladesh, India's relation with its neighbours is not going well. India's recent border dispute with Nepal, once the most trusted partner, is an evidence of that. Many have suspected that China has strong support behind Nepal's bold move. Moreover, China is trying to encircle India through its neighbours, and India is well aware of it.



Under this circumstance, it is not surprising that India wants to strengthen its relations with Bangladesh. This seems to be positive for Bangladesh. There is no doubt that both India and China will want to draw Bangladesh closer through vaccine diplomacy. However, the question remains as to how many doses India and China can give to Bangladesh after meeting the needs of their huge populations. Therefore, Bangladesh should keep in mind the vaccine diplomacy. It is high time Bangladesh ensure that it gets permission for manufacturing any vaccine locally to ensure its availability here in time.

Since it is not sure which vaccine will eventually prove effective, Bangladesh will need to liaise with other potential vaccine-producing countries and reach an understanding for getting their vaccines once those are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Bangladesh should have diversified possible sources of vaccine, and must keep all the channels open. By relying only on India or China, Bangladesh may fall behind in the race to get the vaccine in time.



Bangladesh also needs to be vigilant about maintaining a balanced relationship with India and China amid the vaccine diplomacy. After Shringla's recent visit in Dhaka, foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that the relationships with China and India couldn't be compared. He termed Bangladesh's relation with India as 'rock solid' while he emphasized on the fact that economic issues mainly fixed Bangladesh's ties with China.



Finally, it can be said that how fast Bangladesh will get the vaccine, once it is approved, depends on how perfectly the government use the vaccine diplomacy.

The author is working as a research manager at BPO,

Centre for Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka















