Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:18 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil slips as demand concerns rise, Libya output looms

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

LONDON, Sept 14: Oil prices slipped on Monday amid concerns about a stalled global economic recovery and falling fuel demand, as Libya signalled it would end its months-long blockade and resume output, adding yet more supply to the market.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 33 cents, or 0.8per cent, at $39.50 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were down 34 cents, or 0.9per cent, at $36.99 a barrel by 0955 GMT. Both contracts ended last week lower, falling for a second week in a row.
"(Coronavirus) infection rates are on the rise again, there are localized lockdowns introduced in a growing number of countries hindering regional economic growth and the number of unemployed is failing to fall significantly," oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga said.
"This leads to dismal oil demand growth."




In Libya, commander Khalifa Haftar committed to ending a months-long blockade of oil facilities, a move that would add more supplies to the market, although it was unclear if oil fields and ports would begin operations.
"The announcement that the blockade of Libyan oil export terminals may be about to end will add to the woes of OPEC+'s meeting this week," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, meets on Sept. 17 to discuss compliance with deep cuts in production, although analysts don't expect further reductions to be made.
However, Tropical Storm Sally gained in strength in the Gulf of Mexico west of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a category 2 hurricane. The storm is disrupting oil production for the second time in less than a month after hurricane Laura swept through the region.
Typically oil rises when production is shut down, but with the coronavirus pandemic getting worse demand concerns are to the fore, while global supplies continue to rise. The United States is the world's biggest oil consumer and producer.   -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil slips as demand concerns rise, Libya output looms
Alibaba in talks to invest $3b in Grab
Greenpeace contests Dutch bailout of KLM airline
Thai Airways gets court nod for restructuring
Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers this year
France urges firms to avoid virus layoffs via part-time schemes
Pran Dairy gets $10m ADB loan to stay afloat amid C-19
Documents Exchanging after signing a Memorandum of Understandings


Latest News
Trump promises '1,000 times greater' response to any attack from Iran
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft