Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:18 AM
Alibaba in talks to invest $3b in Grab

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Sept 14:  Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N is in talks to invest $3 billion into Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Grab declined to comment, while Alibaba was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company, which has an estimated valuation of $14 billion and counts SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T as one of its backers, expanded into financial services, food delivery and mobile payments over the last few years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its mainstay ride-hailing business.
In June, Grab announced a 5per cent reduction in staff numbers as it cut costs amid slower growth.   -Reuters


