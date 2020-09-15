Video
Documents Exchanging after signing a Memorandum of Understandings

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director  Mohammed Shawkat Jamil and EW Villa Medica Bangladesh and DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics Ltd Managing Director Md Faizur Rahman exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held at the premises of the bank in the city on Monday. Under the MoU, all the permanent employees of the Bank, their dependents (parents, parents-in-laws, spouse, children) and the clients from different segments of the bank will enjoy a number of health and lifestyle related services at special discounts and all credit and debit cardholders of UCB and their dependents (Parents, Parents-In-Law, Spouse and Children) will enjoy special 25pc discount on all services at EW Villa Medica, Bangladesh and up to 25pc discount on various investigations (including CORONA PCR test), all Diagnosis and Radiology tests at DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics Ltd.    photo: Bank


