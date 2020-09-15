German economic recovery to continue in H2

BERLIN, Sept 14: Europe's largest economy is set to continue recovering from the coronavirus crisis in the remainder of 2020 and will likely grow strongly in the third quarter but it probably will not reach its pre-crisis level until 2022, the German Economy Ministry said.

The trough of the recession was reached in the second quarter and the easing of lockdown measures since May led to a rapid recovery in industry and in some service sectors, the ministry said in its monthly report on Monday, adding that the revival has lost some steam lately though.

"The German economy is continuing to pick up, albeit at a more moderate pace," the ministry said. -Reuters









