Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:17 AM
latest
Home Business

German economic recovery to continue in H2

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BERLIN, Sept 14: Europe's largest economy is set to continue recovering from the coronavirus crisis in the remainder of 2020 and will likely grow strongly in the third quarter but it probably will not reach its pre-crisis level until 2022, the German Economy Ministry said.
The trough of the recession was reached in the second quarter and the easing of lockdown measures since May led to a rapid recovery in industry and in some service sectors, the ministry said in its monthly report on Monday, adding that the revival has lost some steam lately though.
"The German economy is continuing to pick up, albeit at a more moderate pace," the ministry       said.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil slips as demand concerns rise, Libya output looms
Alibaba in talks to invest $3b in Grab
Greenpeace contests Dutch bailout of KLM airline
Thai Airways gets court nod for restructuring
Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers this year
France urges firms to avoid virus layoffs via part-time schemes
Pran Dairy gets $10m ADB loan to stay afloat amid C-19
Documents Exchanging after signing a Memorandum of Understandings


Latest News
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
AL to launch ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’ Tuesday
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft