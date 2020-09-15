Huawei launches its 5G phone in BD





This smartphone of 'Visionary Photography' is now available at all Huawei-approved brand shops across the country from yesterday (Monday). This is Huawei's first 5G phone in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The device has HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Chipset and runs on EMUI 10.1 operating system. It has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. To fully unleash the screen potential, Huawei has launched 6.58 inch HUAWEI Quad-Curve Overflow Display, featuring four curved edges (top, bottom, and both sides).

The most interesting aspect of the flagship phone is its camera and photography quality because it has an Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera. Its time-of-flight depth sensor will enhance the telephoto lens to the periscope lens and give it a taste of professional photography.

Found in the reflection of light, it supports approximately 50x optical zoom with 125 mm focal length. There is a quad camera with Time-of- Flight (TOF) depth sensor and color temperature sensor. Camera setup comprises- 50 Megapixel Ultra Vision Camera, 40 Megapixel Cine Camera, 32 Megapixel Selfie Camera, 12 Megapixel Telephoto Camera and 3D Depth sensor.

It is backed by a 4200 mAh powerful battery. The phone has 40 watt fast charging, 27 watt wireless charging and reverse-wireless charging facilities. Weighing 209 grams and 9mm thick, this product is rated as IP68 for splash, water, and dust resistance. The phone will be available in two colours-Deep Sea Blue and Silver Frost in the country. The phone will cost 1,09,999 Taka.















