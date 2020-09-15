China to tighten control over financial holding firms

BEIJING, Sept 14: China has issued new rules to regulate financial holding companies, in its latest move to prevent systematic risks to the nation's vast financial sector.

The new rules, announced on Sunday, were rolled out as a small number of companies expanded blindly into the financial sector without isolation mechanisms and while accumulating risks, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

"Financial holding companies have already existed in our country, but those companies have not been included in the supervision framework, and there is a loophole in regulations," Pan Gongsheng, PBOC's vice governor, told a briefing in Beijing on Monday. -Reuters







