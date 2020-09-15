Asian markets start week higher on vaccine hopes





But the reimposition of virus containment measures in several countries, worries about high stock valuations, Brexit tensions and uncertainty over the US presidential election are keeping gains in check.

Trials on one of the most advanced vaccines resumed at the weekend after being paused briefly when a volunteer fell ill.

British regulators gave AstraZeneca and Oxford University the go-ahead to push on following an investigation.

Oxford University said that "in large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated".

AstraZeneca said it remained hopeful the vaccine would still be available "by the end of this year, early next year". -AFP

























HONG KONG, Sept 14: Asian markets pushed higher Monday as investors creep back after a recent sell-off, with coronavirus vaccine hopes given a boost and traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.But the reimposition of virus containment measures in several countries, worries about high stock valuations, Brexit tensions and uncertainty over the US presidential election are keeping gains in check.Trials on one of the most advanced vaccines resumed at the weekend after being paused briefly when a volunteer fell ill.British regulators gave AstraZeneca and Oxford University the go-ahead to push on following an investigation.Oxford University said that "in large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated".AstraZeneca said it remained hopeful the vaccine would still be available "by the end of this year, early next year". -AFP