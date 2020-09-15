Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:17 AM
latest
Home Business

Gilead to buy drugmaker Immunomedics for $21b

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Sept 14:  Gilead Sciences Inc will acquire biotech company Immunomedics Inc for $21 billion, a move that will strengthen its cancer portfolio by gaining access to a promising drug, the two companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.
The deal provides Gilead access to Immunomedics' breast cancer treatment drug Trodelvy, which was granted an accelerated FDA approval in April for an aggressive and tough to treat type of breast cancer.
Gilead said it would issue a tender offer to buy all the outstanding shares of Immunomedics for $88 per share, representing a premium of about 108per cent over their last closing price of $42.25 on Sept. 11.
"This acquisition represents significant progress in Gilead's work to build a strong and diverse oncology portfolio," Gilead Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said in a statement. "Trodelvy is an approved, transformational medicine for a form of cancer that is particularly challenging to treat. We will now continue to explore its potential to treat many other types of cancer."
Immunomedics is also on track to file for regulatory approval for Trodelvy in Europe in the first half of 2021, according to the statement.
The deal shows renewed industry confidence in an approach in oncology to pair antibodies with toxic agents to fight cancer.
Trodelvy is a so-called antibody-drug conjugates, or ADC, a class described by researchers as "guided missiles" that zero in on tumours to release cytotoxins that deliver up to 10,000 times the potency of standard chemotherapy, while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.
In previous landmark deals for the field, AstraZeneca last year committed up to $7 billion for rights to Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu, another breast-cancer targeted ADC. It followed up in July with a deal worth up to $6 billion for DS-1062, another ADC developed by the Japanese drugmaker.
Trodelvy targets triple-negative breast cancer that has spread to other organs.
Both aggressive and tough to treat, those tumour types account for 15-20per cent of breast cancers, lacking three genetic characteristics for which there are more treatment options.
Cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq by Daniel O'Day's former employer Roche has emerged as a new treatment option for this patient group.
Gilead's offer will be funded with $15 billion in cash on hand, and through $6 billion in newly issued debt, according to the drugmaker.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, the companies said.   -Reuters
The acquisition of Immunomedics is the latest of the several Gilead inked this year with the aim of expanding its oncology portfolio.
It bought a 49.9per cent stake in cancer drug developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics in June for $275 million, just months after paying $4.9 billion for Forty Seven Inc, maker of an experimental treatment that targets blood cancer.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil slips as demand concerns rise, Libya output looms
Alibaba in talks to invest $3b in Grab
Greenpeace contests Dutch bailout of KLM airline
Thai Airways gets court nod for restructuring
Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers this year
France urges firms to avoid virus layoffs via part-time schemes
Pran Dairy gets $10m ADB loan to stay afloat amid C-19
Documents Exchanging after signing a Memorandum of Understandings


Latest News
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
AL to launch ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’ Tuesday
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft