Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:16 AM
latest
Home Business

Stocks slide in profit taking amid volatile trade

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Stocks declined marginally on Monday with indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) sliding, after investors were equally active in buying and selling shares throughout the volatile session.
Most small investors booked profit from previous gains and the confident section made fresh investment hoping for future profit.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 1.91 points or 0.03 per cent to 5,092, after hitting more than a year high in the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also slid by 0.88 point to 1,756 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 0.24 point to 1,170 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 11.48 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was 13.6 per cent lower than the previous day's four-week high turnover of Tk 13.29 billion.
Losers outnumbered the gainers, as out of 356 issues traded, 175 closed lower, 143 ended higher while 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 223,433 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 425.38 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse, however, rose to Tk 3,852 billion on Monday, from Tk 3,846 billion in the previous session.
The pharmaceuticals sector continued to dominate the turnover chart with Beximco Pharma topped the chart with shares worth Tk 505 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Brac Bank, Orion Infusion and Khulna Power.
Tosrifa Industries was the best performer, posting a gain of 9.91 per cent while Fareast Finance was the worst loser, losing 9.61 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 4.53 points to close at 14,523 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 4.83 points to close at 8,727.
Of the issues traded, 114 gained, 124 declined and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.95 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 390 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil slips as demand concerns rise, Libya output looms
Alibaba in talks to invest $3b in Grab
Greenpeace contests Dutch bailout of KLM airline
Thai Airways gets court nod for restructuring
Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers this year
France urges firms to avoid virus layoffs via part-time schemes
Pran Dairy gets $10m ADB loan to stay afloat amid C-19
Documents Exchanging after signing a Memorandum of Understandings


Latest News
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
AL to launch ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’ Tuesday
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft