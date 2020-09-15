Stocks slide in profit taking amid volatile trade





Most small investors booked profit from previous gains and the confident section made fresh investment hoping for future profit.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 1.91 points or 0.03 per cent to 5,092, after hitting more than a year high in the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also slid by 0.88 point to 1,756 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 0.24 point to 1,170 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 11.48 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was 13.6 per cent lower than the previous day's four-week high turnover of Tk 13.29 billion.

Losers outnumbered the gainers, as out of 356 issues traded, 175 closed lower, 143 ended higher while 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 223,433 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 425.38 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse, however, rose to Tk 3,852 billion on Monday, from Tk 3,846 billion in the previous session.

The pharmaceuticals sector continued to dominate the turnover chart with Beximco Pharma topped the chart with shares worth Tk 505 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Brac Bank, Orion Infusion and Khulna Power.

Tosrifa Industries was the best performer, posting a gain of 9.91 per cent while Fareast Finance was the worst loser, losing 9.61 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 4.53 points to close at 14,523 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 4.83 points to close at 8,727.

Of the issues traded, 114 gained, 124 declined and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.95 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 390 million.

















