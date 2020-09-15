

Energypac gives 6 six pickups to ITD Bangladesh

ITD Bangladesh Company Limited Mechanical and Plant Manager Pawat Palasarn received the keys of double cabin pickups from EPGL GM and Head of Operations Jasim Uddin Sapon, Head of Corporate Sales Abdullah Al Maruf and Head of Service of Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Eng. Shamal Das.

Other high officials of MVD were also present at the event.

Since 1995, EPGL has always believed that energy works wonders. Thus, the company has been committed to bringing these wonders into the lives of the people with the most innovative technology of the market.

EPGL endeavors to eradicate the deficit in Bangladesh's power generation system and to improve the quality of the lives of its employees, along with the communities it serves. The company aims to achieve its mission, not only through the highest quality of products but also through the excellence of its services.

For over two decades, EPGL is committed to providing complete power engineering solutions to both its customers and partners. Since its inception, EPGL has achieved distinction as the largest Power Engineering Company in Bangladesh and has gained respect and trust from both local and globally renowned companies.

