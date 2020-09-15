Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Australia seeks to support BD business recovery amid C-19

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Business Correspondent

Australian  High  Commission  Bangladesh  on Monday  announced  an Australian  proposals  to  support COVID-19 economic recovery in Bangladesh under the Business Partnerships Platform (BPP).
The BPP is a flagship initiative of the Australian Government.
It supports partnerships with businesses to deliver sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, while also ensuring commercial returns for business, according to a press release issued by the High Commission.
"Businesses will play an important role in building back better from COVID-19. In Bangladesh, this opportunity  for  businesses  to  partner  with  the  Australian  Government  will  help  build  livelihood opportunities,  enhance  gender  equality,  and  support  resilient economic  recovery," the press release quoted Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer as saying on the issue.
The  BPP  can  co-finance  with  businesses  to  support  COVID-19  economic  recovery  by  establishing partnerships which contribute to digitalisation and ICT, skills development for workers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, economic opportunities for women, or green recovery.
The press release said in Bangladesh Australia is seeking partnerships in
Agriculture and agricultural technology, Banking/financial inclusion, Clean energy and energy efficiency, Textiles and manufacturing.
Businesses can apply individually or in a consortium.
The Australian Government will provide matched funding of up to AUD 500,000 to successful business initiatives.
Businesses with a commercial idea that could make a lasting social impact are encouraged to contact the Australian High Commission Bangladesh or visit: www.thebpp.com.aufor further information.
Applications are due by November 4 next.
To   participate   in   an   information   session,   businesses should register   online   at https://thebpp.com.au/call-for-partnerships/regional-call-for-partnerships/.
For more information businesses should also contact :Australian High Commission Bangladesh Dhaka email: [email protected]
Corinne Roberts, Communications Manager, Business Partnerships oCanberra, Australia: [email protected]


