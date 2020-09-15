Australia seeks to support BD business recovery amid C-19





The BPP is a flagship initiative of the Australian Government.

It supports partnerships with businesses to deliver sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, while also ensuring commercial returns for business, according to a press release issued by the High Commission.

"Businesses will play an important role in building back better from COVID-19. In Bangladesh, this opportunity for businesses to partner with the Australian Government will help build livelihood opportunities, enhance gender equality, and support resilient economic recovery," the press release quoted Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer as saying on the issue.

The BPP can co-finance with businesses to support COVID-19 economic recovery by establishing partnerships which contribute to digitalisation and ICT, skills development for workers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, economic opportunities for women, or green recovery.

The press release said in Bangladesh Australia is seeking partnerships in

Agriculture and agricultural technology, Banking/financial inclusion, Clean energy and energy efficiency, Textiles and manufacturing.

Businesses can apply individually or in a consortium.

The Australian Government will provide matched funding of up to AUD 500,000 to successful business initiatives.

Businesses with a commercial idea that could make a lasting social impact are encouraged to contact the Australian High Commission Bangladesh or visit: www.thebpp.com.aufor further information.

Applications are due by November 4 next.

To participate in an information session, businesses should register online at https://thebpp.com.au/call-for-partnerships/regional-call-for-partnerships/.

For more information businesses should also contact :Australian High Commission Bangladesh Dhaka email:

Corinne Roberts, Communications Manager, Business Partnerships oCanberra, Australia:



















