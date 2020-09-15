Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Hard-core poor’s bank deposits declined in April-June

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Bank accounts and deposits by hard core poor dropped by 23.49 per cent in April-June period this year, when economic activities suffered serious setback amid the the coronavirus outbreak compared with the deposits in the previous quarter.
This is because most of them have no cash and the jobless withdrew deposits whoever it had. BB's financial inclusion programme allow marginalised people to open bank accounts with Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 as deposit.
But the number of bank accounts, however, increased during the period, according to the Bangladesh Bank's financial inclusion report for the April-June period this year. As per report, deposits in the hard-core poor's bank accounts dropped to Tk 246.94 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 322.76 crore three months ago. Their deposits in the June-end quarter dropped by 52.33 per cent from Tk 376.15 crore at the end of June last year, it showed.
The number of accounts however, increased to 27,23,995 in the June-end quarter this year from 27,08,409 accounts three months ago mainly because many had opened account to get government cash assistance.
The average deposit in such accounts dropped to Tk 906 crore at the end of June this year from Tk 1,192 crore three months ago.
Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Dr Ahsan H Mansur, who is also chairman of BRAC Bank told The Daily Observer on Monday, 'The reduced amount of deposits in hard-core poor's accounts suggests that they have withdrawn their savings from the banks to buy food.'
'Now, we should place a question whether the bank account opening by the marginalised people were leading to their empowerment or not,' he said adding that the banks accounts did not mean anything except statistics unless their empowerment was ensured.
A recent BB statement showed that the number of bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore in deposits was 82,625 at the end of March this year.
Considering 11.05 crore bank accounts in banking sector, it represent only 0.075 per cent of the country's bank accounts but contains 42.62 per cent of total of Tk 12,10,498 crore in deposits in banking system.
The average deposit in such accounts was Tk 14.65 crore at the end of March this year. Experts said that the situation suggested that the rich were getting richer while the poor were becoming poorer, widening the income inequality.
Ahsan H Mansur said 'The picture of deposits in the two segments of account holders itself tells about the inequality in the country.'
Hard-core opened 6,91,872 new accounts in April-June quarter of this year for different purposes under the BB's financial inclusion programme. Of those, 4,94,191 bank accounts were opened under social safety net programme while farmers opened 56,094 bank accounts.


