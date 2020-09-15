Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Gas pipeline leakage in Feni repaired

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Our Correspondent

FENI, Sept 14: Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company has repaired pipeline leakage in  Mahipal area of the town along Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
Bakhrabad Gas authorities said, on Saturday afternoon, labourers started digging at the leaking point. Later they found a leakage on a one-inch pipe under six-foot deep on Sunday morning. Raining would cause gas bursting from that leakage.
To repair the leakage point, gas distribution was suspended for three hours on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. But the repairing was finished before 4pm, and the gas distribution resumed accordingly.
Locals have got back relief.



