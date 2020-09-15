Video
Six drown in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six persons including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Noakhali and Netrakona, on Saturday.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A man drowned in a pond in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 65, a resident of Rustompur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Abdur Rashid drowned in the pond in the evening at one stage of fishing in it.
Later, locals recovered the body from the pond.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Md Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: Three persons including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Hatia and Subarnachar upazilas of the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Aklima Akhter, 22, wife of Sohrab Hossen of Makparshon Village in Hatia Upazila and her daughter Mariam Akhter Salma, 2, and Laiba Jahan, 5, daughter of Dilal Mia of Bhuiyar Haat area in Subarnachar Upazila.
Local sources said Sohrab's wife and his minor daughter went to bath in a pond near their house in the afternoon. Since then, they had been missing.
Later, locals saw the floating body of Aklima in the evening and recovered it. Later, they also recovered Mariam's body from the pond with a net about 8pm.
Hatia PS OC Abul Khair said the bodies were handed over to the family members without autopsy.
Meanwhile, Laiba went out to play with local children in the afternoon and, later, did not return home.
Her body was recovered from a pond at night.
NETRAKONA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Naima Khatun, 5, daughter of Abdul Majid, and Sanzida Akhter, 4, daughter of Abdur Rahman of Chaklengura Village in Durgapur Municipality.
Police and local sources said the minors were playing beside the pond at noon. At one stage, they fell in it and drowned. Later, locals rescued them and rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Durgapur PS OC Shahnur A Alam confirmed the incident.


